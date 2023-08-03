News you can trust since 1887
Rolling out barrels at Tennants Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, in July 1962.Rolling out barrels at Tennants Exchange Brewery, Sheffield, in July 1962.
Sheffield retro: Nostalgic photos of city's breweries, including Wards and Cannons, and their workers

These photos feature some of the city's lost breweries, including Ward's on Ecclesall Road and Cannons in Neepsend.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield is today renowned as one of Europe's beer brewing capitals.

But the industry has changed considerably over the years, with the larger breweries having mostly disappeared and been replaced by smaller firms.

These photos from the noughties, 1990s and beyond, look back to the last days of Ward's Brewery, on Ecclesall Road, which has long since been converted into flats, and the old Cannon Brewery, in Neepsend, where there are £200 million plans to create 500 flats, a public square and a new park.

They also show Kelham Island Brewery, which was recently saved from closure, during its early years, and Bradfield Brewery in its infancy. This retro photo gallery features the Sheffield beer which was crowned best in Britain, and a famous bear which lived in the property department of the city's Whitbread Brewery.

It's not just the breweries and their beers which are celebrated in these photos from the archives, but the workers who have helped to keep the city well watered over the decades.

Brewery manager Nigel Haighton and Sheffield Eagles' Paul Broadbent enjoy a pint outside the Cannon Brewery. Photo: Sharron Bennett

1. Cannon Brewery

Hayley Goodwin at the Whitbread Brewery on Shepcote Lane, Sheffield, with the brown bear in the property department office which was leaving for a new home at the City Museum, in 1999.

2. Whitbread Brewery bear

Wards Brewery employees in the 1840s

3. Wards Brewery

Richard and John Gill pictured at Watt House Farm, Sheffield, where they were setting up a micro brewery, in April 2004.

4. Farm brew

