Spital Hill Sheffield: Police incident reported on busy Sheffield road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services have been sent to a police incident on a major Sheffield road this afternoon, say transport bosses.
Diversions have been put in place while the incident is dealt with, with buses avoiding the area.
Bus operator Stagecoach said in a statement that the incident had affected its 1, 2, 2A and 88 services.
They added: “Due to a police incident on Spital Hill, the above services are diverted via Gower Street, Sutherland Street, Savile Street in both directions.
“Apologies for any inconvenience.: “
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.