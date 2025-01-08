Spital Hill Sheffield: Police incident reported on busy Sheffield road

Emergency services have been sent to a police incident on a major Sheffield road this afternoon, say transport bosses.

Diversions have been put in place while the incident is dealt with, with buses avoiding the area.

Bus operator Stagecoach said in a statement that the incident had affected its 1, 2, 2A and 88 services.

They added: “Due to a police incident on Spital Hill, the above services are diverted via Gower Street, Sutherland Street, Savile Street in both directions.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.: “

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

