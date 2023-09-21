Veolia has issued advice over rubbish collections ahead of two days of planned industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A two-day bin strike is set to go ahead next week in Sheffield, with residents warned of disruption to rubbish collections.

Veolia, which carries out waste and recycling services for Sheffield City Council, has announced that collections are likely to be disrupted due to planned industrial action on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27.

How will bin strikes in Sheffield affect rubbish and recycling collections?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, it said: "Residents who are scheduled to have a collection on either Tuesday 26 or Wednesday 27 September are requested to put their bin out this Saturday (23 September) before 7am and leave it out until it has been emptied.

"Households that have collections on any days other than Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 September will not be affected."

It added that Household Waste Recycling Centres were unaffected and would be open as usual.

The Star reported earlier this year how bin crews working for Veolia in Sheffield were being ballotted over strike action in a dispute over pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GMB union said at the time that the majority of members had rejected a below-inflation two-year pay offer from Veolia, with a spokesperson for the union adding: "All the members want is a decent pay deal that enables them to feed their families."

GMB said members were offered an eight per cent pay rise backdated to May 2023 and a one off £100 payment, followed by a 2 per cent rise in May next year. But the union said it believed the two per cent pay rise would 'fall short' of inflation.

Veolia said at the time that it was 'committed to reaching a fair deal that recognises the hard work of our people'.