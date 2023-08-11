Sheffield bin crews can't 'feed their families' on current pay deal, says union

More than 200,000 households in Sheffield could be affected if bin crews take industrial action later this year in a pay dispute.

Refuse workers at Veolia, a firm that works in partnership with Sheffield City Council, are being ballotted on strike action in a dispute over pay. The firm provides household waste and recycling services to 227,000 households in the city.

GMB union says that bin collectors are to vote on whether to take industrial action after a majority of members rejected a below inflation two-year pay deal put forward by Veolia. The union has urged the firm to propose an improved offer ahead of the results of the ballot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential strike action.

Sheffield refuse workers are being balloted for strike action after rejecting a pay two-year pay offer by Veolia. Pictured is GMB union members on strike in 2021 outside Sheffield Town Hall.

What has Veolia said?

Veolia said: "We are in the early stages of our agreed pay talks process with the GMB union and would encourage them to continue to work with us as part of ongoing discussions.”

It added it remained “committed to reaching a fair deal that recognises the hard work of our people”.

What are the workers asking for?

GMB Organiser Paul Wade said the offer which members had rejected amounted to a "real terms pay cut".

Members want to negotiate a one year pay deal that represents the rise in inflation, backdated to May 2023. But Mr Wade said the company has “not been prepared to offer that”.

“All the members want is a decent pay deal that enables them to feed their families.

“They are out in all weathers. They go out early in the morning before a lot of people get out of bed, and they do this day in and day out. We don’t have any problems with bin collections here in Sheffield. We are a good service with good people. They just want some recognition.”

What was the two-year pay deal rejected by workers?

GMB said members were offered an 8 per cent pay rise backdated to May 2023 and a one off £100 payment, followed by a 2 per cent rise in May next year.

But the union said it believed the 2 per cent pay rise would “fall short” of inflation.

What is the proposed strike action?

The GMB union has not yet confirmed details of the industrial action if it secures a strike mandate.

In 2021, more than 100 refuse collectors took strike action from November 8 to 17, which saw more than 71,000 homes in Sheffield affected by delayed collections.

What happens next?

The union urged Veolia to propose an improved offer ahead of the results of the ballot, which closes on September 4.