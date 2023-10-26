The slice of history was found in a box destined for the skip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rare medal awarded to the heroes who helped rescue survivors from the Titanic is going up for auction after being saved from the skip.

The historic artefact had been removed during a house clearance and was found in a box destined for the skip by an eagle-eyed valuer from Sheffield-based Ellis Willis & Beckett Auctioneers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This bronze medal was one of those awarded to the heroes who helped rescue survivors from the Titanic in 1912. It was saved from the skip by Ellis Willis & Beckett Auctioneers, based in Sheffield, and is due to go under the hammer with a guide price of £800 to £1,200

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's now set to go under the hammer with an estimate of £800 to £1,200.

The medal is one of those which were awarded to the crew of the RMS Carpathia who came to the aid of passengers on the stricken Titanic when it sank on April 15, 1912. More than 1,500 lives were lost in the tragedy but some 700 people survived.

The Titanic Survivors Committee, led by Mrs J.J. ‘Molly’ Brown, wished to reward Captain Arthur Rostron, his officers for helping to save so many lives.

Gold medals were presented to Captain Rostron and to RMS Carpathia's other senior officers, with silver medals for junior officers and bronze ones for the rest of the crew. A gold medal awarded to the purser previously fetched £45,000 at auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bronze medal which was found during the clearance of a house in Bakewell, Derbyshire, where the occupant had sadly died, is accompanied by a photo of Captain Rostron, incorrectly captioned 'Rostrom'. It's not known how it came to be in the possession of the person who died.

The back of the medal, manufactured by Dieges & Clust of New York, reads: "Presented to the captain, officers and crew of the RMS Carphathia in recognition of the gallant and heroic services from the survivors of the SS (sic) Titanic."