This comes after a similar plea from Sheffield Cats Shelter in Broomhall, for people to foster, adopt and donate.

Independent animal welfare volunteers are calling for people to spay and neuter their pets, as houses and rescue centres across Sheffield are filling up faster than they can be rehomed.

Sharnie Victoria, 29, has been one of these volunteers for over five years. She raised £600 donations in just three days this month,after rescuing six ill kittens who were being kept in a rabbit hutch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If I have got kittens in I try to move them into bigger rescues, but everyone is struggling at the minute. People aren't spaying cats, they go missing, and then have even more.

The kittens later came down with Calicivirus

“Donations from the public have helped, but my doors are shut until we can move some on to adoptions, which we do through the Forever Homes Needed Facebook page.”

This comes after Sheffield Cats Shelter in Broomhall made a plea in July for people to foster, adopt and donate after cats left on the doorstep put the shelter over capacity by 75 per cent.

After taking in the kittens, Sharnie found out they had calicivirus, a virus in cats that causes respiratory infections. She ended up £69 overdrawn in her vet account as a result.

Sharnie's children help look after their fostered and adopted pets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They didn’t look well, they were stand-up sleeping. They started limping after that week. One of them was being sick and not eating or sleeping, but he’s doing much better now. We asked the public for donations because a lot of people know me and what I do.”

In a Facebook post at the time, she said: “If you can donate, please do. I know times are hard but I'm trying my hardest to keep this kitten from a terrible start in life.”

Sharnie and the other volunteers have now set up a GoFundMe page. As well as rehoming all different kinds of animals, they neuter and return strays working with charities such as Cat-ching.

Sharnie and the other volunteers look after all kinds of animals, including dogs

Cat-ching aims to help with the overpopulation of cats in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, by offering reduced or free neutering. Cats Protection also offers discounting and financial aid for eligible pet owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad