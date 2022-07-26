With the announcement that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be hosted in the UK on behalf of Ukraine, the bid for which city will be hosting the prestigious competition is on.

Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra, but due to the ongoing war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they will not be able to host next year’s competition.

The UK hosting the competition on behalf of Ukraine did not come as a shock, as Sam Ryder’s song Space Man finished as runner-up, and several cities have already announced their bid to host next year’s Eurovision.

Chancellor Ben Mitskell wrote in a tweet on June 17: “Hello Europe. This is Sheffield calling. In solidarity with our twinned city of Donetsk we stand ready to host #Eurovision.

With a 13k+ capacity arena, international airport & the friendliest people on earth, Sheffield & South Yorkshire is a natural choice for @bbceurovision”

Here is what we know so far of Sheffield’s bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at Sheffield Utilita Arena, including official statements and odds.

What is required in order to host the Eurovision Song Contest?

In order for a city to get selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 they need to fulfil the required criteria.

The hosting city needs to have an arena that is able to hold an audience of 10,000 people.

The city also needs to be accessible through international travel as well as have proper access to accommodation. This includes room for 2000 delegates, accredited journalists and visitors.

Singer Sam Ryder who came second in the Eurovision Song contest 2022 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

How does Sheffield rank on the odds?

Sheffield announced the intent to bid on hosting Eurovision Song Contest 2023 back in June, and used its twin city status with Ukrainian city of Doneskt as its main reason for their bid.

According to Eurovision World , Sheffield currently ranks as number 12 on the odds and number 7 on the polls at 2%, right after Cardiff.

Sheffield currently has odds of 25/1 at bookies William Hil l, leaving it at number 11 right behind Leeds and Newcastle. Glasgow currently sits on top with ⅚ followed by Manchester on 6/4 and London at 5/1.

What has been said about the UK hosting next years Eurovision Song Contest?

Following the announcement on Monday that the BBC would host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK, Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC said : "We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us."

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of Eurovision Song Contest, told the BBC that : "We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023."

Which other cities are entering the bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Sheffield is not the only city in Yorkshire to announce their bid as Leeds also announced they would run. Leeds is hoping that the timing of next year’s Leeds year of culture 2023 increases the chances of the city hosting. Leeds currently has odds of 22/1 on William Hill .

Other cities betting include Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Belfast, Brighton, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bristol and Leicester.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?