Izaak Pollard is missing from his home in Ripley, which is next to the Butterley Reservoir, and has not been seen since Friday night (April 29).

The young man’s family said he left his car at home on Friday, which means he is on foot and it is believed he could have potentially travelled to the Peak District.

In a statement issued by Izaak’s family, they said: “We are appealing to anyone in the Derbyshire area for information on our much-loved son and brother Izaak Pollard. Izaak was last seen leaving his car at the family home on Friday evening and has not been seen since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izaak Pollard has not been seen since Friday night (April 29)

“Izaak is quiet and shy, and will likely shy away from conversations with strangers which makes his disappearance even more hard to understand. Izaak left without any of his belongings. We would like to talk to anyone who knows Izaak, no matter how briefly you may have met him and or if you have had any online contact with him over recent months.

“We would like to also thank Derbyshire police for their swift response and for all their efforts so far in attempting to locate Izaak. We will leave no stone unturned to find him.”

They added: “Izaak if you are reading this, please come home or contact the police, or contact us, no questions asked, you are so loved and missed, and we just want you back where you belong.”

Izaak was last seen wearing dark jeans, black and white Nike trainers and a dark hoody. He did not have a coat with him.

This weekend, Derbyshire Police asked people in the Ripley area to check any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage between 11.30pm on Friday, April 29 and 8am on Saturday, April 30 April and to check any sheds, garages or outbuildings.

Anyone who has seen Izaak, or who has any information which could help, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using incident number 209 of April 30.