Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Christchurch Road in West Melton, Rotherham, at around 12.25am on Tuesday, August 16 following reports of a suspected collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A blue Ford Fiesta was located at the scene, but it was also suggested that a bicycle may have been involved.

“Officers are keen to speak to the cyclist pictured, who is believed to have travelled along Stubbin Road past the Marquis Pub, towards Greasbrough at around midnight on 16 August and could hold vital information. At this time, it remains unclear whether a collision took place, so police also want to ensure the cyclist is safe and well.

South Yorkshire Police have released this CCTV image of a cyclist they are hoping to trace, in relation to a suspected collision on Tuesday, August 16

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court: Prisoner stabbed fellow inmate with a toilet brush converted into a spike

“A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 21 of August 16.