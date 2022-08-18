Search mounted to find cyclist who may have been involved in 'suspected collision' in South Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police have released this CCTV image of a cyclist they are hoping to trace, following a suspected collision.
Police were called to Christchurch Road in West Melton, Rotherham, at around 12.25am on Tuesday, August 16 following reports of a suspected collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A blue Ford Fiesta was located at the scene, but it was also suggested that a bicycle may have been involved.
“Officers are keen to speak to the cyclist pictured, who is believed to have travelled along Stubbin Road past the Marquis Pub, towards Greasbrough at around midnight on 16 August and could hold vital information. At this time, it remains unclear whether a collision took place, so police also want to ensure the cyclist is safe and well.
“A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
Call police on 101, quoting incident number 21 of August 16.