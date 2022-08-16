West Melton: Women arrested and witnesses urged to come forward following incident on South Yorkshire street
A woman has been arrested and witnesses are being urged to come forward, following an incident South Yorkshire Police are describing as a ‘possible road traffic collision’.
The incident took place in Christchurch Road in the West Melton area of Rotherham in the early hours of this morning (August 16, 2022) and South Yorkshire Police are urging witnesses to come forward as the force launches a public appeal.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.25am today, officers were called to Christchurch Road following reports of a possible road traffic collision.
“A blue Ford Fiesta was located at the scene, but it is reported another vehicle – potentially a bicycle – was also involved.
“A 22-year-old woman from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. She remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.
“We are eager to speak to anyone who was in the Christchurch Road area between midnight and 12.30am, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or anyone who may have seen a blue Ford Fiesta or a cyclist in the area at this time.
“If you witnessed or know anything about this incident, we would urge you to contact us.”
Anyone else with any information which may help South Yorkshire Police at this time is asked to please call them on 101 quoting incident number 21 of August 16, 2022.
Information can be reported to the force using their new live chat or online portal. Their online reporting platform can be accessed by visiting: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac.../report-something/