A school has issued a warning to parents after two men attempted to snatch two young girls off the street in South Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 1:37 pm

Woodfield Primary School in Balby, Doncaster, has sent an urgent email to parents this morning following the incident yesterday afternoon.

The message, which has already been shared widely on Facebook, reads: “You may already be aware due to reports on social media but we have been informed this morning that yesterday evening two men attempted to snatch two children of primary school age from Weston Road.

Bosses at Woodfield Primary school have issued a warning after an attempted child abduction.

"One was caught and arrested and the other got away.

"Thankfully both girls are safe.

"Please be extra vigilant and ensure you report in anything untoward to the police direct.

"We strongly recommend that all children are collected from school by an adult over the age of 18.”

It comes just days after a man was arrested for attempted child kidnap in a separate incident.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

