Woodfield Primary School in Balby, Doncaster, has sent an urgent email to parents this morning following the incident yesterday afternoon.

The message, which has already been shared widely on Facebook, reads: “You may already be aware due to reports on social media but we have been informed this morning that yesterday evening two men attempted to snatch two children of primary school age from Weston Road.

"One was caught and arrested and the other got away.

"Thankfully both girls are safe.

"Please be extra vigilant and ensure you report in anything untoward to the police direct.

"We strongly recommend that all children are collected from school by an adult over the age of 18.”

It comes just days after a man was arrested for attempted child kidnap in a separate incident.