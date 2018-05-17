Scaffolding stolen during raid in Sheffield

Scaffolding was stolen during a raid of business premises in Sheffield.

Thieves cut through a perimeter fence on Holywell Road, Wincobank, and stole the scaffolding poles between 4.30pm on Monday, May 14 and 8am the following day.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

