CCTV images released in hunt for 'car key burglary' gang active in South Yorkshire

A regional police operation is under way for a 'car key burglary' gang operating in South Yorkshire.

As part of the cross-border operation, CCTV images have been released of three men detectives want to trace.

They believe the trio could hold vital information about a spate of burglaries where crooks have broken into homes to steal car keys before taking vehicles from driveways.

Nottinghamshire Police, Derbyshire Police, Lincolnshire Police, South Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police are involved in Operation Ignite.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, who leads Nottinghamshire's burglary team, said: "We’re appealing to the public to help us identify those involved in a large number of car key burglaries and associated burglaries.

"We’ve identified 12 burglaries in Nottinghamshire which we’re connecting and which have been captured under the heading of Operation Ignite.

"This operation is being used by the quintet of forces to capture and readily identify offences linked to a number of cross-force travelling criminals.

"Operation Ignite does identify that offences have been committed by the same organised crime group across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

"It’s very likely that the persons pictured with this appeal do not live in Nottinghamshire but are more likely to live in one of our surrounding force areas."

DI Wragg added: "Our new dedicated burglary teams and Operation Ignite are making a big push on tackling burglary and bringing offenders to justice but we still need people to help us by reporting any suspicious activity and reviewing their own home security to make themselves less of a target.

"We’re asking the public to be vigilant as we know the vast majority of burglaries are preventable as they are often opportunistic.

"Make sure your front and back doors and windows are locked even when you’re in and never leave your car keys on show through a window when not using them. Do not leave them in locks, on the window ledges or kitchen or hall tables and never on a hook behind the door or in reach of a letterbox or cat flap.

"If possible park your vehicle in a garage. If you have to park it on your driveway or on the street, consider using additional security devices, make sure the area is well lit, ensure the vehicle is secure and that nothing of value is left in it - such as tools, laptops, or money.

"If you have gates securing your driveway area make sure you keep them closed and locked."

Anyone who can identify the men in the CCTV images should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 405 of April 30./

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.