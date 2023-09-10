News you can trust since 1887
RSPCA: Animal charity names puppies after cheeses - and makes them even more irresistible

Cheddar, Halloumi, Ricotta and Feta - who could say no to these pups?

By David Walsh
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST

The RSPCA has hit on a way to make adorable puppies even more irresistible - name them after cheese.

The charity has four youngsters with mouthwatering names looking for a home - and they are bound to be snapped up in no time.

Halloumi, Ricotta, Feta and Cheddar are seven weeks old, and from the same litter, who are ‘typical pups that are playful, cheeky, find things to be mischievous about, and are very inquisitive - but they are also very loving and affectionate with lots of love to give any family,’ the RSPCA says.

The South Yorkshire Animal Centre, at Black Firs Farm, Great North Road, Doncaster, also has a pack of beautiful pooches looking for their forever home. Have a browse through our gallery and you’re bound to see a few crackers. Contact the centre at 01302 719790 or email: [email protected]

German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Female. This beautiful bunch of cheese-themed puppies need rehoming - and we are sure that it won't take long!

1. Halloumi

German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Female. Looking for a new home where she can be shown the ropes of how to be a well-mannered and well-socialised adult dog.

2. Ricotta

German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Male. Could live with another dog, dependent on a successful introduction at the centre, and could live with dog-savvy cats and children of any age.

3. Feta

German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Male. Playful, cheeky and are very inquisitive - but also very loving and affectionate with lots of love to give any family.

4. Cheddar

