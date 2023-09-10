Cheddar, Halloumi, Ricotta and Feta - who could say no to these pups?

The RSPCA has hit on a way to make adorable puppies even more irresistible - name them after cheese.

The charity has four youngsters with mouthwatering names looking for a home - and they are bound to be snapped up in no time.

Halloumi, Ricotta, Feta and Cheddar are seven weeks old, and from the same litter, who are ‘typical pups that are playful, cheeky, find things to be mischievous about, and are very inquisitive - but they are also very loving and affectionate with lots of love to give any family,’ the RSPCA says.

The South Yorkshire Animal Centre, at Black Firs Farm, Great North Road, Doncaster, also has a pack of beautiful pooches looking for their forever home. Have a browse through our gallery and you’re bound to see a few crackers. Contact the centre at 01302 719790 or email: [email protected]

1 . Halloumi German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Female. This beautiful bunch of cheese-themed puppies need rehoming - and we are sure that it won't take long!

2 . Ricotta German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Female. Looking for a new home where she can be shown the ropes of how to be a well-mannered and well-socialised adult dog.

3 . Feta German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Male. Could live with another dog, dependent on a successful introduction at the centre, and could live with dog-savvy cats and children of any age.

4 . Cheddar German Shepherd - 7 weeks - Male. Playful, cheeky and are very inquisitive - but also very loving and affectionate with lots of love to give any family.