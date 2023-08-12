News you can trust since 1887
RSPCA Awards showcase best young photographers from Sheffield and Rotherham

Young photographers have until Tuesday, August 15, to get their submissions in for the Young Photographer Awards 2023.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 12th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

As the 2023 deadline for entering the Young Photographer Awards approaches, the RSPCA is showcasing ten of the best recent northern entries, including photos from Sheffield and Rotherham.

Trophies will be awarded to the winners of ten different categories, as well as one overall winner who will receive a weekend photography break worth almost £700.

Wildlife photographer, TV presenter and RSPCA president Chris Packham is one of the judges, alongside photographers Rachel Bigsby, Catriona Parfitt, Ellie Rothnie, Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.

The winners will be announced in December 2023, at an awards ceremony hosted by Chris Packham at the Tower of London. 

Award winning wildlife photographer and Young Photographer Awards judge, Emma Jacobs, said: “There is so much young talent in the North of England.“Year after year we see such strong photographs coming from our northern counties, so the question is - can northern youngsters claim top billing once again in our 2023 awards? We can’t wait to see this year’s entries.”

Young photographers have until Tuesday, August 15, to get their submissions in.

13-year-old Hope Skidmore, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire won the 12-15 Mobile Phone & Devices category in 2022 for her beautiful close up of a shield bug.

Joshua Myers aged 15 from Sheffield, shot this incredible but terrifying photo in 2018 and claimed the runner up position in the aged 12-15 category.

This artistic shot, taken by 14-year-old Oliver Butcher from Sheffield, claimed runner up in the 12-15 photo category for the 2022 Young Photographer of the Year awards.

18-year-old Joshua Garbut from Leeds, was named runner up in the ‘Small Word’ category in 2022 awards for this incredible close up of a horsefly.

