RSPCA issues update on litter of pups abandoned in Sheffield in sealed cardboard box

The RSPCA has issued an update on a litter of pups found abandoned in Sheffield in a sealed cardboard box.

It was close to the RSPCA animal shelter on neighbouring Stadium Way, Attercliffe.

But the pups were said to have been “lucky” to have still been alive because the cardboard box they were in was totally sealed, preventing air from getting inside.

The box containd five lurcher/ Terrier crossbreed pups, which were overheating and two were very lethargic.

The litter - one boy and four girls aged between 8 and 10 weeks old - were rushed to a vet and are now safe.

In an update posted on Facebook, the RSPCA shelter in Sheffield said: “Thank you so so much to everyone who has contributed to their care.

“Your support means the world to all of us here at the centre. All of our little ones are very content and safe now but we have received alot of rehoming enquiries for them and just wanted to say that they aren't looking for their new homes just yet.