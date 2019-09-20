Rotherham teenage girl missing for two months found safe
A teenage girl from Rotherham missing for two months before the alarm was raised has been found safe.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 20th September 2019, 14:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th September 2019, 17:10 pm
Eva Adam, aged 15, was reported missing on Wednesday – two months after she was last seen.
South Yorkshire Police said the last confirmed sighting of the teen before she was reported missing was outside her home in Eastwood on Friday, July 19.
She was located in Rotherham earlier today.
No other details have yet been released.
A 41-year-old woman from Rotherham arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the disappearance has been bailed.