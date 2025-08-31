A Rotherham schoolboy pleaded “mum, just kill me” as he waited for an ambulance after suffering full-body burns in a horrifying accident.

Hunter Jory, aged 12, had spent his summer holidays out every day playing and enjoying his freedom, often only coming home at 8pm to “eat, shower and sleep.”

Hunter Jory, aged 12, was engulfed in flames when a boy he was playing with lit a fire on a field in Dinnington - before a second boy then threw on a petrol can | Kim Jory

Now, the young lad is facing weeks in hospital and will need skin grafts into adulthood after he was engulfed in flames in an incident on the fields behind Dinnington High School, known as The Plateau, on August 18.

Mum Kim, 38, told The Star: “He swears to me, ‘mum, I didn’t start the fire.’ It’s so horrible.

“Hunter is the most active, energetic boy I know. He’s never off his feet. Seeing him in hospital is the most he’s ever had to stay put, and knowing it will be this way for weeks - he’s so fed up and angry.

“I don’t think he’s processed it yet.

“At least he’s alive.”

He was asking me ‘mum, just kill me’.

The tragedy unfurled when a boy Hunter was playing with set a small fire on the pitch - before a second boy found a petrol can and threw it onto the flames.

“The petrol can exploded and he wasn’t stood far away enough,” Kim told The Star.

“He stop-dropped-and-rolled, and his friends tried to help and get his clothes off him.”

Incredibly, Hunter found the strength to run the five-minute journey to a friend’s house, where he collapsed on the pavement outside.

Kim said: “The friend’s mum called me and said ‘Kim, you have to take Hunter to the hospital, he’s had an accident.’ At the time I thought he had come off his bike or something. I had no idea it would be so bad.”

But Kim arrived to find her son in agony and afflicted with burns across his entire body, before she ran him to a nearby doctor’s surgery to ask for help.

Kim said: “They kept putting water on him as we waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“I was in tears - he was asking me ‘mum, just kill me’.”

Kim Jory with her son Hunter. | Kim Jory

Hunter was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s burns unit, where he also spent 48 hours in intensive care.

But he has a long road to recovery in front of him. He will be scarred for life and is facing an intensive course of skin grafts - which will need to be redone every time he has a growth spurt as he gets older.

Kim said: "Scarring tissue doesn't stretch so every time he grows, the scarred tissue will rip.”

While Hunter may be allowed home within a few weeks, it is likely he will not be able to attend school again until after Christmas.

Kim said: “He’s lost skin and tissue on his right thigh, leg and knee. It took hair on the right side of his head, it took the back of his ear off, skin off his forehead, nose, lips, eyelids and hands from trying to take his clothes off.

“All I want is to get him home to his brothers and sisters.

“I’ve spoken to him about the fire - obviously he said that he knows the dangers of fires, but even then it’s not what he expected to happen. He swears he didn’t set the fire.”

Hunter with his friend, Jayden, who together with his mum Kirsty has taken to fundraising and has already gathered over £1,500 to support his mate when he gets home from hospital. Hunter's mum, Kim, says Jayden has been "the best friend Hunter could ask for." | Kim Jory

Kim said she hopes to approach Hunter’s school and ask for their help in raising awareness about the dangers of starting fires.

Kim said: “I don’t want another parent to go through what we’re going through.

“Teach your children about the dangers of playing with fire.”

Kim also had special thanks for Hunter’s best friend Jayden, who with the help of his mum, Kirsty Lambley Bishop, has launched a GoFundMe to help Kim with any costs to refit their house to make life easier when Hunter gets home.

Jayden, who takes part in ‘banger races’ at Skegness Raceway, is now dedicating his races to his friend and has so far raised over £1,500.

Kim said: “Jayden has been absolutely amazing, the best friend Hunter could ask for.”