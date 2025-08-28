Watch: Video captures moment police uncover "dangerous" drug den

A police video captured the moment officers uncovered a “dangerous” drug den.

Officers raided a property on Foljambe Road, Rotherham, and discovered £90,000 worth of cannabis plants being cultivated there.

Police have found three cannabis farms during recent raids in Rotherham (Stock image)

They also discovered that the electricity supply to the house had been bypassed.

Officers also recently raided a home in Henley Grove Road, also Rotherham, and found cannabis plants worth just under £100,000.

They also found £10,000 worth of cannabis plants during a raid of a house in Thomas Street, Kiveton.

The electricity supply to those properties had also been bypassed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Cannabis farms not only fund organised crime but also significantly impact the quality of life for residents and nearby businesses.

“Electricity is often bypassed within these cultivations which poses a serious fire risk for neighbouring properties.”

Inspector John Crapper, of Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team, added: “It is important that these harmful grows are dismantled to not only stop the supply of drugs onto our streets but also ensure residents aren't negatively impacted.

“Your information is vital in helping us secure warrants and uncover drug farms. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and abstracting electricity over the Kiveton drug raid.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it to SYP via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.