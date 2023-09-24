MTL Advanced: Rotherham factory hiring 250 workers after securing £40m armoured car contract
It will make large sections of the Boxer vehicle for the next eight years
A Rotherham manufacturer is set to hire 100 staff and 150 apprentices after landing £40m contracts for armoured cars.
MTL Advanced is to make ‘mission modules,’ which are the top half of the popular Boxer amoured personnel carrier. Variations include specialist carrier, command post and ambulance, and can be swapped over in an hour.
It is already making 450 ‘drive modules’ - engine, wheels and chassis - for the vehicle. Both contracts are with Dutch manufacturer KNDS - which runs the Boxer programme - and are worth £40m over the next eight years, MTL bosses say.
They hope to hire 50 staff next year and a further 50 and 150 apprentices, over the duration of the contract.
Karl Stewart, General Manager of MTL Advanced, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded these prestigious contracts. This achievement not only reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the defence industry, but also reflects the exceptional capabilities of our factory and our team. We are proud to be contributing to the production of the UK’s Boxer vehicles, which will play a vital role in enhancing the operational capabilities of the British armed forces."
The 8x8 Boxer weighs 35 tonnes. It has a diesel engine, top speed is 64mph and it has a claimed range of 684 miles.
It has between three and eight crew depending on the configuration. Weapons include machine guns and canons.
MTL, based at Grange Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, says it invested more than £2.5m during 2023 in new equipment and will make ‘further significant investments’ next year. The site employs 300.