Plans for new sculpture in Rotherham town centre inspired by camellia flowers lodged

Plans for a new sculpture in Rotherham town centre has been lodged with the council’s planning committee.

Inspired by the camellia flowers brought to Wentworth Woodhouse in the 18th century, the sculpture is planned to the east of All Saints Square.

If approved, the site may be used as a market pitch, event space or pitch for external businesses, according to plans.

The eight-metre tall statue, named Camellia, features petals that react to the movement of light.

Camellia has been fabricated by apprentices working at Brinsworth-based MTL Advanced Ltd, who have spent more than three months working with sculpter James Capper.

Commissioned by Rotherham’s open air art gallery Gallery Town and jointly funded by Arts Council England and local businesses, the sculpture will ” pay homage to Rotherham’s rich industrial heritage as well as exploring our relationship with nature and our impact on the environment.”