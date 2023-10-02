A Sheffield restaurant has been awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating since reopening with a new direction.

It has recently been revealed that The Dore Bar & Grill Restaurant, in Dore, has earned the top score for its food hygiene standards.

A food safety officer from Sheffield City Council visited the venue as part of a routine inspection, and looked at three key areas: how hygienically the food is handled, the condition of the structure of the premises, and how the business manages and records what is done to make sure food is safe.

At the time of inspection, on September 6, the restaurant was operating at a ‘good’ level for its food hygiene and safety, a ‘good’ level for the condition of structure, and a ‘very good’ level for confidence in management.

The Dore wrote online last month that general manager Rebecca Aitken and her daughter Mollie are steering the venue "towards a fresh culinary chapter and unforgettable experiences".

This has given The Dore Bar & Grill a ‘very good’ food hygiene rating of five.

The restaurant, on Church Lane, shocked the community when it closed in November last year after 36 years - citing "too few customers" and inflation to blame.

Its rich legacy and rave reviews didn’t see it closed for long and it underwent a refurbishment with a new coffee shop added before re-opening in May this year.

Last month it was announced that the venue had been taken over by a mother and daughter management team - Rebecca Aitken, and daughter Mollie. The pair launched a new two-course weekday £14.95 lunch menu, plus seasonal specials, with autumn’s menu unveiled on September 26.

On Google the venue is rating a near-flawless rating of 4.6 out of 5, with 274 customer reviews already.