Barnsley fire: People told to keep windows shut as 30 firefighters tackle blaze at industrial unit in Hoyland
People have been told to keep their windows closed as firefighters battle a blaze at an industrial unit in South Yorkshire.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 5:18 pm
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said today, Monday, February 21, at around 5pm, that six crews were tackling a fire on Cross Keys Lane in Barnsley.
“Please do your best to avoid the area as there's a number of road closures,” it advised members of the public.
“If you live in Hoyland, we advise closing your windows and doors to avoid the smoke!”
Read More
Read MoreHeeley police incident: cordons in place amid reports of baseball bats used in m...