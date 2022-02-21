South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said today, Monday, February 21, at around 5pm, that six crews were tackling a fire on Cross Keys Lane in Barnsley.

“Please do your best to avoid the area as there's a number of road closures,” it advised members of the public.

“If you live in Hoyland, we advise closing your windows and doors to avoid the smoke!”

