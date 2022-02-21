Barnsley fire: People told to keep windows shut as 30 firefighters tackle blaze at industrial unit in Hoyland

People have been told to keep their windows closed as firefighters battle a blaze at an industrial unit in South Yorkshire.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 21st February 2022, 5:18 pm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said today, Monday, February 21, at around 5pm, that six crews were tackling a fire on Cross Keys Lane in Barnsley.

“Please do your best to avoid the area as there's a number of road closures,” it advised members of the public.

“If you live in Hoyland, we advise closing your windows and doors to avoid the smoke!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

File photo. Firefighters are battling a blaze at an industrial unit in Hoyland, Barnsley

Read More

Read More
Heeley police incident: cordons in place amid reports of baseball bats used in m...
South Yorkshire Fire and RescueBarnsleySouth Yorkshire