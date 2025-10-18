A "strong minded" road worker lost his leg in a horror accident after becoming trapped in a resurfacing machine.

Brandon Belshaw suffered life-changing injuries in the shocking incident that happened at work in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police closed Leicester Avenue, Intake, as emergency services attended the incident.

Brandon was airlifted to hospital following an emergency blood transfusion at the scene and spent five days on a ventilator.

After undergoing multiple operations, he awoke from his sedation four days after the accident on October 7.

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help with his recovery, as family described how Brandon is continuing to "defy the odds".

His brother, Jordan Smith, said: "Anyone who knows Brandon will tell you he is one of the most determined, strong minded and positive people they know.

"The kind of person who will always help others and the last to complain.

"Now, as he faces a long journey of recovery and rehabilitation, we want to come together to support him as he adapts to his new way of life."

A fundraiser set up by Brandon's family has amassed more than £19,000. It can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brandons-journey-to-recovery-one-step-at-a-time

Next month, Brandon's family and friends will be taking on a 12-mile hike in the Lake District which will include summiting Helvellyn.

Jordan said: "The mountain, which sits above the idyllic Ullswater Lake is 3,117 feet above sea level making the challenge itself a test of endurance and determination, qualities that reflect Brandon’s own strength and resilience as he faces his recovery journey.

"Every step taken on the trail will be in support of Brandon, symbolising the uphill battles he’s already overcome and the ones still ahead.

"The choice of walk was inspired by his girlfriend Emily as they have enjoyed a holiday to the Lake District each year for the last three years, a fitting tribute then to their dedication to each other."

Funds raised through the climb will go towards Brandon's physical and mental rehabilitation, including physiotherapy services and prosthetics.

His family said it will also help to pay for any housing modifications that may be required as well as transport adaptations to allow him to continue living an independent life.

They said that 10 per cent of the funds will be donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity.