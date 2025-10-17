A Sheffield man endured almost two years of flooding in his council flat, despite reporting the issue at least 16 times.

Stewart Drabble, aged 66, said the bathroom of his property on Blackwell Court, near Park Hill, was constantly flooded for two years.

Water flooded the bathroom floor within 10 minutes of taking a shower, leaving a “pungent smell” and moisture “everywhere,” he explained.

S70 Media

He added that the damp had affected his arthritis and lungs, while also damaging carpets and other flooring.

Stuart said the flooding had “made it horrible to live here.”

Despite repeatedly reporting the issue to Sheffield Council, a solution to the flooding could not be found for two years.

At the end of his tether, Mr Drabble contacted The Star to raise his concerns and plead for help.

The council responded, undertook a detailed investigation and the issue is now resolved.

Mr Drabble, 66, said plumbers and electricians had been called out multiple times over the last two years and a new pump was even installed, but the flooding had persisted.

He said he had been so frustrated before the eventual repair that he had considered moving to a new flat, and that the flooding and damp had also affected his neighbours.

The tenant also reported previous problems with rats and mice entering the property due to the damp.

“They sent the wrong people. If they’d sent the right person in the first place, they could have saved the council a lot of money,” he said.

The floods from Stewart's bathroom have caused damp and mould across his home. | S70 Media

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said the situation had been “a frustrating saga for everyone” and explained that the property relies on a complex drainage system with a pump to extract water under the wet room.

“In the last two years, our tenant has called many times to report a blockage in the shower drain. Each time, we have had to send someone to unblock it,” he said.

He took responsibility, and said: "This happened far too many times.”

A specialist plumber eventually carried out detailed inspections using camera equipment, lifting the floor and replacing the pipework at the correct point.

The blockage, Coun Johnson said, was caused by a plastic capsule that had gone down the drain and collected debris over time, restricting wastewater flow.

Previous repair attempts had only cleared secondary debris, leaving the main blockage untouched.

“The damaged flooring and other affected areas have now been repaired, as well as the pipes and water pump that had been blocked,” the councillor added.

“I am glad to know the work has all been carried out now and I hope our tenant can live comfortably.”