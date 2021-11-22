Road closed and buses diverted after serious crash on Wortley Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham

A major South Yorkshire Road is closed this afternoon after a serious car crash.

By David Kessen
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:40 pm

South Yorkshire Police says the junction of Old Wortley Road and Wortley Road in Kimberworth is closed as investigations take place following the collision, which happened earlier today.

A spokesman said in a statement this afternoon: “Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Bus operator First has put diversions in place for some of its services as a result and the incident

Wortley Road's junction with New Wortley Road has been closed due to a crash

Services 135 & 136 will divert both directions via Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park Road, Morley Road, Roughwood Road, Fenton Road, before resume its usual route.

Service 138 will divert via Fenton Road, Roughwood Road, and Ox Close Avenue in both directions.

