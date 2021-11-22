South Yorkshire Police says the junction of Old Wortley Road and Wortley Road in Kimberworth is closed as investigations take place following the collision, which happened earlier today.

A spokesman said in a statement this afternoon: “Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Bus operator First has put diversions in place for some of its services as a result and the incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wortley Road's junction with New Wortley Road has been closed due to a crash

Services 135 & 136 will divert both directions via Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park Road, Morley Road, Roughwood Road, Fenton Road, before resume its usual route.