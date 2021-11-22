Road closed and buses diverted after serious crash on Wortley Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham
A major South Yorkshire Road is closed this afternoon after a serious car crash.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:40 pm
South Yorkshire Police says the junction of Old Wortley Road and Wortley Road in Kimberworth is closed as investigations take place following the collision, which happened earlier today.
A spokesman said in a statement this afternoon: “Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”
Bus operator First has put diversions in place for some of its services as a result and the incident