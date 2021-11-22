The woman, who was aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital after the incident, which involved a car and happened at Old Wortley Road, Kimberworth. in Rotherham.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident while police carried out investigations into what had happened. Buses were diverted by the operator, First, to avoid the area.

In a statement issued this evening, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 10.24am following reports of a road traffic collision on Old Wortley Road, Kimberworth.

“On arrival it was discovered that a pedestrian had been in collision with a car.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.