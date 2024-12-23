Richard Hawley Live at Barrow Hill Roundhouse: A unique blend of music and history
His nostalgic sound, rich with lush strings, twangy guitars, and introspective lyrics, captured themes of love, loss, and time.
Set in Derbyshire, the historic 1870 railway shed — now the last operational roundhouse in the UK — provided an evocative backdrop. The venue’s industrial charm, with its iron rafters and powerful acoustics, created an intimate, immersive setting for the night.
Hawley’s dramatic arrival by steam train, pulling up just meters from the stage, set the tone for the evening. His set, featuring songs from Coles Corner, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, and Truelove’s Gutter, resonated beautifully within the Roundhouse’s echoes, particularly during highlights like Open Up Your Door and Tonight The Streets Are Ours.
The venue’s raw, industrial atmosphere enhanced the performance, making the Roundhouse feel like an essential part of the show. After several encores, Hawley and the band boarded their train and disappeared into the night, leaving behind a lingering memory of music and history.
For the many fans of Richard Hawley — or for anyone seeking a live music experience that transcends the ordinary — this was a stunning night to remember.
The Barrow Hill Roundhouse is a treasure and worth visiting at any time of the year but with artists like Richard Hawley gracing its stage, it has firmly established itself as one of the most unique venues in the UK.
