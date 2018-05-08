Major police presence on Sheffield estate

A road is sealed off and under police guard this morning, with reports of emergency services dealing with a major incident.

Chadwick Road in Woodthorpe is sealed off and there are reports of a numerous police cars and paramedics at the scene.

POLICE: Man fighting for life after car chase through streets of South Yorkshire

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics had attended the incident and referred The Star to the police.

READ MORE: Man reported missing from Doncaster in early hours



COURT: Man threw spice over wall of South Yorkshire prison to repay drug debt, court told

Local residents claim there are around 20 police vehicles at the scene and that the police helicopter is hovering above the street.

More to follow.