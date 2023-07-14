A man was reportedly wounded in a gun attack on a residential street in Sheffield. Householders on Abbeyfield Road, Burngreave, were woken at 2am this morning (Friday) by the sound of up to five shots in rapid succession.

One resident said he looked out and saw a man running into Osgathorpe Park and three cars driving at speed down Scott Road.

What appeared to be the same man appeared a few minutes later limping and heading towards Barnsley Road, he added. Several residents told The Star they heard firing but did not look out, fearing for their safety.

Abbeyfield Road is a quiet residential street with a mix of big Victorian semis and newer homes. Police set up a cordon and a Crime Scene Investigation van attended.

Officers conducted house-to-house enquiries before removing the tape at about 11am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said there was a heightened police presence in the Burngreave area after reports of a firearms discharge in the early hours.

She added: "Officers were called to Osgathorpe Crescent at around 2.25am this morning, following reports that shots had been fired. At this time, nobody is believed to have been injured and no damage has been located or reported."