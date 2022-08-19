Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13-year-old Aron, who also goes by Aaron, was last seen at around 8am on Tuesday, August 2 in the Broom area of Rotherham.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find the teen.

They added: “He is Eastern European and described as about 5ft tall, of large build, with short, bushy brown hair and brown eyes.

13-year-old Aron, who also goes by Aaron, was last seen at around 8am on Tuesday, August 2 in the Broom area of Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He sometimes wears Ray-Ban-type clear glasses. He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Aron's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“He has links to the London area and may be there if he has left South Yorkshire.”