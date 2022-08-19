Renewed appeal to find Rotherham boy, 13, missing two weeks, as police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare
A renewed appeal has been launched to find a missing 13-year-old boy from Rotherham who was last seen over a fortnight ago.
13-year-old Aron, who also goes by Aaron, was last seen at around 8am on Tuesday, August 2 in the Broom area of Rotherham.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find the teen.
They added: “He is Eastern European and described as about 5ft tall, of large build, with short, bushy brown hair and brown eyes.
"He sometimes wears Ray-Ban-type clear glasses. He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.
Read More
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Aron's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“He has links to the London area and may be there if he has left South Yorkshire.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 230 of August 2, 2022.