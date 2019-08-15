Registration closes for Everybody's Talking About Jamie party scene as filming continues in Sheffield
Cameras are continuing to roll in Sheffield today for the filming of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – but registration for extras to take part in a final party scene has now ended.
Cast and crew have been filming near Endcliffe Park this morning while last night scenes were being shot near the Waitrose supermarket on St Mary's Gate.
Earlier this week, a call went out for extras to join one of the film’s final scenes – a party extravaganza, which will be shot in Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, next Wednesday.
Dozens of people have signed up to take part in the movie which stars Richard E Grant and tells the real life tale of a teenage drag queen from Sheffield.
Filming for the big screen version of the hit musical has been taking place all summer – and is set to wrap with the big party scene next week.
A spokesman said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to our street party announcement.
“Registration has now closed but there maybe more tickets released at a later date.”
Everyone who has registered will now be sent an email to download an e-ticket to attend the event.
There will be special guests, music and – of course – a film crew shooting at the bash, where revellers are invited to come and ‘celebrate Sheffield and everything Jamie’.
Inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and realises his dreams to become a drag queen.
The film stars Academy Award nominee Richard E Grant as well as BAFTA nominee Sharon Horgan and BAFTA winner Sarah Lancashire.