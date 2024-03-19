A huge new indoor 'market' with more than 100 stalls selling everything from vintage clothes to plants and sweets has opened in Sheffield.

Red Brick Market brings together goods from dozens of gifted makers and sellers from across Sheffield and beyond under one roof on Clough Road, off Bramall Lane, just outside the city centre.

Despite the name, it is not a market in the traditional sense, with the sellers not actually present and their wares displayed in booths and available to purchase from a payment desk near the entrance.

Owner Chris Day already has similar venues in Liverpool and Birmingham, which have proved incredibly popular. He describes it as more of an 'independent department store' than a market.

The emporium at the former 99 Jump trampoline park, sandwiched between Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Stadium and St Mary's Church, had its soft opening on Monday, March 18.

The finishing touches are still being made but it was already buzzing on Monday afternoon, with 66 out of the 101 stalls already occupied and more vendors on the way.

So far there are a variety of vintage fashion stalls, with something to suit most tastes; prints, cards and more by local artists; some snazzy handmade jewellery; chocolates and other sweets; potted plants, and much more.

Some of our favourite items included the gorgeous animal print cushions by Martha and Hepsie; a stylish antique globe; the Sheffield Monopoly board by The Yorkshire Print Company, where instead of going to jail you're directed to 'go to Rotherham'; the vibrant acrylic earrings by Miroo; the moon-shaped soy wax candles by The Wolf Gang; and the rock and roll coasters celebrating some of the world's biggest bands.

It's a great place if you're looking for a gift that's a bit different.

The entrance is hard to miss thanks to the stunning mural by the graffiti artist Panda, who has a stall there, under the name Graffiti Artist, selling spray paint.

Red Brick Market Sheffield is open seven days a week, from 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sundays.

Once it is more established, the plan is to host events, which could include clothes swaps and vintage fairs.

Speaking to The Star, Chris said: "The whole premise behind it is to give small local independents the chance to dip their toe into having a physical premises without having the worry of long leases and things like that.

"Although we have market in the name it's more of an independent department store, as it were, so they come in, they have their concessions, with free rein to decorate them however they want.

We encourage them to stand out as much as possible and we have staff on site every day who can sell their wares for them so they can focus on other projects, family life, things like that.

"We're known primarily for our vintage gear, so there's a lot of vintage clothing in their and vintage homeware. We also have a lot of alternative, gothy, witchy vibes going on in this space, and festival wear, independent artists, lots of jewellery. It's a nice mixed bag if you're looking for something different to what you find on your general high street."

For more information about Red Brick Market and to get in touch if you're interested in selling your goods there, follow redbrickmarket_sheffield on Instagram.

1 . Fran Rawlings Art Artworks by Fran Rawlings, , on sale at Red Brick Market Sheffield, on Clough Road, off Bramall Lane Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Creepy Crawly Crafts A deer skull display case is among the unusual ornaments created by Creepy Crawly Crafts, on sale at Red Brick Market Sheffield, on Clough Road, off Bramall Lane Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Prints by Jam Artworks Yorkshire themed prints by Jam Artworks, on sale at Red Brick Market Sheffield, on Clough Road, off Bramall Lane Photo: National World Photo Sales