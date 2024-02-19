Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 'unique' indoor market with nearly 100 stalls is set to open soon just outside Sheffield city centre.

Red Brick Market's plans for a new site at the former 99 Jump trampoline park on John Street, opposite Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Stadium, were approved last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Brick Market Sheffield is due to open this spring at the former 99 Jump trampoline park on John Street, off Bramall Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now announced the market, which according to the planning application will have 95 stalls on the ground floor, with a training centre for young people upstairs, is due to open this spring.

Red Brick already has markets in Liverpool and Birmingham, where it says independent traders, local artists and start-up businesses all add 'their unique styles to one of the coolest shopping experiences you will find'.

The items being sold at the two existing sites range from designer wear and arts and crafts to sweets and pet treats, via vinyl records and books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing its impending opening on Instagram, Red Brick Market Sheffield invited anyone interested in 'joining the family' to drop the team there a DM.

Red Brick Markets' website describes how its traders sell items not typical found on the high street and there is an 'emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility'.

The planning application for its new Sheffield site described how rents would be reasonably priced and stalls would be fitted out using recycled and upcycled materials where possible.

The application also gave the proposed opening hours as 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.