Red Brick Market Sheffield: New indoor market opening soon opposite Bramall Lane stadium

Selling items not found on the high street, it promises to be 'one of the coolest shopping experiences'
Robert Cumber
Published 19th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
A 'unique' indoor market with nearly 100 stalls is set to open soon just outside Sheffield city centre.

Red Brick Market's plans for a new site at the former 99 Jump trampoline park on John Street, opposite Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Stadium, were approved last year.

Red Brick Market Sheffield is due to open this spring at the former 99 Jump trampoline park on John Street, off Bramall LaneRed Brick Market Sheffield is due to open this spring at the former 99 Jump trampoline park on John Street, off Bramall Lane
It has now announced the market, which according to the planning application will have 95 stalls on the ground floor, with a training centre for young people upstairs, is due to open this spring.

Red Brick already has markets in Liverpool and Birmingham, where it says independent traders, local artists and start-up businesses all add 'their unique styles to one of the coolest shopping experiences you will find'.

The items being sold at the two existing sites range from designer wear and arts and crafts to sweets and pet treats, via vinyl records and books.

Announcing its impending opening on Instagram, Red Brick Market Sheffield invited anyone interested in 'joining the family' to drop the team there a DM.

Red Brick Markets' website describes how its traders sell items not typical found on the high street and there is an 'emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility'.

The planning application for its new Sheffield site described how rents would be reasonably priced and stalls would be fitted out using recycled and upcycled materials where possible.

The application also gave the proposed opening hours as 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The Star has contacted Red Brick Markets to find out more about the new market but has yet to receive a response.

