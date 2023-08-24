A business has submitted plans to turn a vacant trampoline park into a new indoor market next to Sheffield United’s football stadium.

Tower Yard Three which owns Red Brick Markets in Liverpool and Birmingham now wants to expand to Sheffield.

It submitted a planning application to transform the former 99 Jump trampoline park, on John Street next to Bramall Lane football stadium in Highfield, into its latest venture.

On its website it says it supports independent traders, local artists and startup businesses and provides “a unique and inspiring shopping experience to locals and visitors alike”.

Former 99 Jump on John Street, Sheffield, where plans have been submitted for a new indoor market.

Its existing markets’ stalls include vinyl records, custom prints, food, tattooists, handmade goods and bookshops.

If approved by Sheffield Council, there would be 95 individual stalls on the ground floor and a training centre for young people – run via the Community Integrated Care careers programme – on the first floor.

In a statement provided with the plans, DLP Planning, on behalf of Tower Yard Three, said: “The proposed development will create multiple benefits. The economic benefits include job creation and increased spending in the local economy. The social benefits include the creation of opportunities for interaction that will be created by the shared space on the ground floor and training opportunities for young people on the first floor.”

There would be three permanent members of staff, two full-time and one part-time, who would run and manage the market and the same number of staff working at the training centre.

Proposed opening hours are 10am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

DLP Planning said it would offer reasonable rent prices to businesses and the stalls would be fitted out in an environmentally friendly way by recycling and upcycling materials where possible.

There would be cycle storage and six car parking spaces in total, five of which would be for staff only and one for disabled visitors.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.