Recovery operation took six hours to remove overturned lorry from M1 slip road in South Yorkshire

A recovery operation took six hours to move an overturned lorry from an M1 slip road in South Yorkshire yesterday.

A lorry overturned at the entrance of the southbound entry slip road of the M1 at Junction 35, near Thorpe Hesley, yesterday morning.

An overturned lorry on an M1 slip road near Rotherham caused disruption for motorists yesterday

MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire men on the run for violence, drugs and firearms offences

It blocked the entrance to the motorway until around 5pm when the lorry and its contents were moved from the scene.

CRIME: Burglars stole cash from Doncaster supermarket

They lorry had been carrying a large amount of compressed cardboard, which had to be removed using machinery before the lorry could be moved into an upright position again.

APPEAL: Men armed with crowbars and knife threatened Rotherham shop workers in raid

An overturned lorry on an M1 slip road near Rotherham caused disruption for motorists yesterday

Motorists were warned that the incident was causing disruption yesterday.

The slip road is open as normal this morning.