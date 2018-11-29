Men armed with crowbars and knife threatened Rotherham shop workers in raid

Have your say

Men armed with crowbars and a knife threatened staff with the weapons during a shop raid in Rotherham.

The four men struck at Sainsbury’s on Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside, at around 10pm on Monday, November 26.

Four men are wanted over an armed robbery in Rotherham

COURT: Police officer denies attacking football fan before Sheffield Wednesday match

South Yorkshire Police said the robbers escaped with a ‘substantial amount of cash’.

MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire men on the run for violence, drugs and firearms offences

APPEAL: Man hunted over theft of pet pug from Sheffield garden

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 888 of November 26.