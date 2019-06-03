Love Island sponsor launches competition to win tickets to 2019 Love Island final
Mobile Phone manufacturer Samsung has linked up with the producers of ITV2 reality TV show Love Island to launch a competition to attend the live final.
The new series of Love Island starts this evening (3 June) on ITV2 at 9pm and airs at the same time Monday to Friday and Sunday.
Twelve new contestants will pair up in Majorca in the hope they will be this year's Dani and Jack, who won the fourth series of the show in 2018.
The 2019 live final is expected to air on 29 July 2019.
Former Love Islanders Wes Nelson and Georgia Steel returned to Majorca to help Samsung promote their competition to attend the 2019 Love Island Final. Taylor Herring
How to win tickets to attend the 2019 Love Island Live Final
Samsung, official sponsors of the 2019 series of Love Island, are giving viewers the chance to win tickets for the live final by sharing pictures on social media using a hashtag that promotes their new line of handsets.
The prize includes flights and overnight accommodation for the winner and a friend, as well as tickets to the Love Island LIVE final and a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10+ handset.
For your chance to win a place for two at the Love Island Live Final, Samsung want you to: "share your hottest summer snaps or 'squad shots' on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #S10HotShots". You'll also need to tag @SamsungUK in the post.
To be in with a chance of winning, entries must be shared before 12 noon on Tuesday 9th of July 2019.