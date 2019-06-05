Here's how you can win tickets to the 2019 Love Island final
Two commercial partners of hit TV show Love Island have linked up with producers to offer competition winners the chance to attend the 2019 live final in Majorca.
Mobile Phone manufacturer Samsung and travel company Jet2 Holidays have launched competitions that will see luck winners attend the final of the ITV2 reality programme.
The new series of Love Island premiered on 3 June on ITV2 and airs at 9pm Monday to Friday and on Sundays.
Twelve new contestants will pair up in Majorca in the hope they will be this year's Dani and Jack, who won the fourth series of the show in 2018.
The 2019 live final is expected to air on 29 July 2019.
How to win tickets to attend the 2019 Love Island Live Final with Samsung
Samsung, official sponsors of the 2019 series of Love Island, are giving viewers the chance to win tickets for the live final by sharing pictures on social media using a hashtag that promotes their new line of handsets.
*Grabs Popcorn* 🍿Who will Curtis and Tommy choose to couple up with? 🤷#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/S8GqDfYUeR
— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) June 4, 2019
The prize includes flights and overnight accommodation for the winner and a friend, as well as tickets to the Love Island LIVE final and a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10+ handset.
For your chance to win a place for two at the Love Island Live Final, Samsung want you to: "share your hottest summer snaps or 'squad shots' on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #S10HotShots". You'll also need to tag @SamsungUK in the post.
To be in with a chance of winning, entries must be shared before 12 noon on Tuesday 9 July 2019.
How to win tickets to attend the 2019 Love Island Live Final with Jet2
Jet2's competition will be promoted throughout the run of the TV show and will see fans win tickets to see the final plus a seven-night holiday for two adults in Majorca.
Fans can enter the Jet2 competition here.
Entry for the Jet2 competition closes at 11.59 on 14 July and entry is only open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands and isle of Man.