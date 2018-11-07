Range Rover worth £80,000 still missing after daring raid in South Yorkshire

A Range Rover worth £80,000 has not yet been traced nearly a week after it was stolen from a South Yorkshire lorry park.

The black bespoke vehicle was taken from the back of a car transporter in a daring overnight raid at the Stockyard Truckstop next to the M1 at Hellaby, Rotherham, while the driver slept.

Concrete posts and a metal fence were removed by thieves who stole a Range Rover from a car transporter in Rotherham

It was taken overnight on Wednesday into Thursday last week.

The owner of the car transporter criticised South Yorkshire Police for the force’s response to the theft, claiming officers should have attended the crime scene to carry out investigations and to check for forensic evidence.

He was also critical of how long it took to get through to South Yorkshire Police on the phone.

Chief Inspector Andrew Hunt, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “When we received the initial report on Thursday, November 1, the caller advised that nothing had been seen or heard in relation to the incident and confirmed there were no obvious CCTV cameras in the area.

“Lack of witness and CCTV opportunities caused us to focus on other opportunities.

“The details of the vehicle were immediately circulated across the force, as well as a ‘stolen’ marker being placed on the Police National Computer so it would trigger Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

“The ANPR system was checked and there were no hits overnight. Details of the vehicle were passed to our traffic officers and all district officers in case they saw any vehicle that matched that description.”

“We received a further call on this matter, just before 10am, where possible forensic opportunities were disclosed.

“However, specialist crime scene investigation officers later informed us that the fence panel that had since been repaired and the vehicle transporter moved, thereby spoiling these opportunities.

“Taking all of these actions into consideration, the incident was referred to our crime bureau for the creation of a crime report and further investigation.

“The caller was advised of the actions taken so far and advised that no police officer would be attending. Should any new information or further opportunities be identified, these will of course be progressed and looked into.”

He added: “Our communications team strive to answer all 101 calls as quickly as possible, with 999 emergency calls taking priority.

“We currently answer 999 calls in 11 seconds on average. Demand via 101 is incredibly high and sometimes there is an unfortunate delay to answer these non-emergency calls.”

The missing black two-year-old Land Rover, which has undergone a ‘Project Khan’ bespoke modification, had been collected from Bradford was due to be delivered to a garage in Essex when it was stolen.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.