Puppy stolen during sneak-in burglary in Barnsley
A police search has been launched for a puppy stolen during a burglary in Barnsley.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 13:17
The 10-week-old Pomeranian, known as Chase, was stolen from a house in Farm Road, Kendray, at 10am on Wednesday, August 21 while his owners were upstairs.
Chase is small, ginger and the tip of his tail is dark in colour.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 478 of August 21.