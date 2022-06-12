Dozens of firefighters tackled the fire at its height after flames broke out at industrial premises in Lane Head Road, Cawthorne, Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The industrial fire in Cawthorne is now under control.

“Luckily there were no casualties and the production at the site hasn't been affected.

Eight fire crews tackled the blaze.

“Three fire engines remain at the scene and are expected to remain there damping down.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once it is completely out.”

