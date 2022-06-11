People told to avoid area as huge fire hits South Yorkshire industrial estate

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says it currently has eight fire engines at a large industrial fire on Lane Head Road in Cawthorne, Barnsley.

A spokesman said: “A number of pallets are involved in the fire and there is a lot of smoke in the area.

“Local residents are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze in South Yorkshire tonight.

“People are also being asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Further updates to follow.”

People living nearby to the scene have reported a huge pall of smoke drifting across the area, which can be seen across large parts of Barnsley and South Yorkshire.