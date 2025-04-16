Primary school places Sheffield: Nearly 97 per cent of children get first choice

By Ciara Healy
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Almost 97 per cent of Sheffield children due to start primary school in September have been offered a place at their first-choice school, new figures show.

Sheffield City Council confirmed today (Tuesday, April 16) that 96.89 per cent of applicants - a total of 5,286 pupils - were allocated their top preference for reception class places. This marks a slight rise from last year’s figures, up just over two per cent.

The percentage of families receiving one of their top three choices also increased, with 99.6 per cent offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, 22 children (0.4 per cent) were not offered any of their three preferences and have instead been allocated a place at the nearest school with availability.

Parents and carers of those affected have the right to appeal the decision. The independent appeal panel process will run from June to July, with the deadline to submit appeals set for Monday, May 19.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Councillor Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children and Families Committee, acknowledged that school offers are a significant moment for families.

She said: “We are delighted that, once again, so many children across Sheffield will be starting at their preferred school this September,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We appreciate the anxiety it may cause for those that didn’t get their choice of school, but the number remains very low. If that is the case, then an independent appeal panel will hear your case.”

The number of applications for reception places dropped this year from 5,719 to 5,456, which the council attributes to a declining birth rate across the city. This trend has led to increased surplus places in some areas and is already prompting cuts to admission numbers at several schools.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Ten primary schools across Sheffield are reducing their intake in response to the demographic shift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birley Spa and Reignhead Primaries are halving their reception class sizes from 60 to 30, while others such as Concord Junior, Lowedges Primary, and Wincobank NI will drop from 60 to 45.

While most catchment-area children were accommodated at their chosen school, the council said this isn’t always possible due to capacity limits. Waiting lists for oversubscribed schools will operate from today until July 2026, though there is no guarantee of a place becoming available.

Admissions for 2026/27 are not expected to change significantly, with priority continuing to be given to children in care, those with siblings already at a school, and children living within school catchment areas.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Primary schoolSheffieldSheffield City CouncilAnxietyParentsSchoolsCouncilPrimary SchoolsCarersNewslettersSpace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice