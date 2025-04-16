Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 97 per cent of Sheffield children due to start primary school in September have been offered a place at their first-choice school, new figures show.

Sheffield City Council confirmed today (Tuesday, April 16) that 96.89 per cent of applicants - a total of 5,286 pupils - were allocated their top preference for reception class places. This marks a slight rise from last year’s figures, up just over two per cent.

The percentage of families receiving one of their top three choices also increased, with 99.6 per cent offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

However, 22 children (0.4 per cent) were not offered any of their three preferences and have instead been allocated a place at the nearest school with availability.

Parents and carers of those affected have the right to appeal the decision. The independent appeal panel process will run from June to July, with the deadline to submit appeals set for Monday, May 19.

Councillor Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children and Families Committee, acknowledged that school offers are a significant moment for families.

She said: “We are delighted that, once again, so many children across Sheffield will be starting at their preferred school this September,

“We appreciate the anxiety it may cause for those that didn’t get their choice of school, but the number remains very low. If that is the case, then an independent appeal panel will hear your case.”

The number of applications for reception places dropped this year from 5,719 to 5,456, which the council attributes to a declining birth rate across the city. This trend has led to increased surplus places in some areas and is already prompting cuts to admission numbers at several schools.

Ten primary schools across Sheffield are reducing their intake in response to the demographic shift.

Birley Spa and Reignhead Primaries are halving their reception class sizes from 60 to 30, while others such as Concord Junior, Lowedges Primary, and Wincobank NI will drop from 60 to 45.

While most catchment-area children were accommodated at their chosen school, the council said this isn’t always possible due to capacity limits. Waiting lists for oversubscribed schools will operate from today until July 2026, though there is no guarantee of a place becoming available.

Admissions for 2026/27 are not expected to change significantly, with priority continuing to be given to children in care, those with siblings already at a school, and children living within school catchment areas.

