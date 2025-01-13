The current best-performing primary schools in Sheffield where children get top-of-the-class grades have been revealed.

The SAT scores - the exams taken at the end of Year 6 - for every school in the Steel City have been released by the Department for Education for 2023/24.

It works by giving each primary school a score out of 120 using the results of their SAT assessments in reading, mathematics, and writing in 2024 to create an average. In each subject, 120 is the highest possible score and passing 100 is the expected standard, and to get 100 a pupil must score more than 50 per cent in their exam results’ ‘raw score.’

However, given that the difficulty of the tests may vary each year, the number of raw score marks needed to achieve a scaled score of 100 may also change.

They also show how many pupils have met the DfE's 'scaled expected standard', essentially meaning whether they get at least 51 per cent in all three subjects.

They show that Dobcroft Junior School was the top-performing school in Sheffield at the end of the 2023 academic year. A 86 per cent of student met the standard, with a brilliantly high score average of 111.

Nationally, the proportion of students meeting the expected standard across England has risen slightly from 60 per cent to 61 per cent since last year, when results were published for the first time since the pandemic.

Below are the top 10 Sheffield primary schools based on their SAT results, as well as their current Ofsted rating.

Dobcroft Junior School was the best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2023/24, with an average score of 111 in their SATs. A brilliantly high 84 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. The school's last Ofsted inspection was in 2021, which read: "Teachers have high expectations of pupils, and in turn, pupils have high aspirations; many want to go university."

Ecclesall Primary School was the second best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2023/24, with an average score of 109.7 in their SATs. 78 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. The school's last Ofsted inspection was in 2023, which read: "Ecclesall Primary School is a vibrant place to learn."

Bradfield Dungworth Primary School was the third best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2023/24, with an average score of 109.3 in their SATs. 77 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. The school's last Ofsted inspection was in 2023 which read: "Pupils, parents and staff are proud to be part of the school community."