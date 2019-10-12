Power cut blows traffic lights at major Sheffield city centre road junction
A power cut is thought to be behind traffic lights being blown out of action at a major Sheffield city road junction this morning.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 11:28 am
The traffic lights at the junction of West Street and Rockingham Street are currently not working, Sheffield’s Streets Ahead team has reported.
A few minutes before the problem was reported, power to buildings in the area was momentarily lost.
Staff at The Balance in nearby Pinfold Street were plunged into darkness as lights and power failed before being restored a few moments later.
Earlier, Stagecoach Supertram had said that yellow and blue route services into the city centre were being delayed due to an ‘ongoing incident’ on West Street.
It is understood this was also connected to a power supply issue.
An engineer is en route to fix the lights, a spokesman for Streets Ahead said.