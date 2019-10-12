South Yorkshire music legend Tony Christie set for Sheffield and Doncaster book signings today
Doncaster singer Tony Christie will be back on home soil today with two South Yorkshire book signings.
The Conisbrough-born Is This The Way To Amarillo star will be signing copies of his autobiography at Waterstones in Doncaster and Sheffield – with fans able to meet-up with the iconic crooner at the stores.
He will be signing copies of his life story, The Song Interpreter, between 2.30 and 4pm in Doncaster and from 11.30am in Orchard Square, Sheffield.
Last month, he played a special charity concert at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in aid of the Lost Chord Dementia Charity, which helps people with dementia through music.
The 76-year-old star first found fame in the early 1970s, scoring hits with songs such as I Did What I Did For Maria, Is This The Way To Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways.
However, in 2002, he was catapulted back into the limelight after comedian Peter Kay teamed up with the singer for a re-released version of Amarillo, spending seven weeks at number one.
It led to a career revival for the singer, with more hits, albums and tours following.