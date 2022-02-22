Firefighters had a busy night in Sheffield last night, attending to three separate incidents, all of which involved items that were intentionally set on fire by vandals.

Firefighters from Rivelin station were called out to a portable toilet which had been deliberately set on fire at 10:45pm on February 21 on Middlewood Road, Sheffield. The crew came away at 11:10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters in South Yorkshire were deployed to three fires which had been set intentionally yesterday.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9:40pm on Skye Edge Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. They left at 9:55pm.