Portable toilet set alight in Sheffield as firefighters tackle three blazes started by arsonists in one night
Sheffield firefighters attended to three incidents across the city last night, including a portable toilet fire and two wheelie bin fires.
Firefighters had a busy night in Sheffield last night, attending to three separate incidents, all of which involved items that were intentionally set on fire by vandals.
Firefighters from Rivelin station were called out to a portable toilet which had been deliberately set on fire at 10:45pm on February 21 on Middlewood Road, Sheffield. The crew came away at 11:10pm.
Read More
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9:40pm on Skye Edge Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. They left at 9:55pm.
Two fire crews from Rivelin and Elm Lane station were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 11:30pm on Willis Road, Sheffield. The crews came away at 11:50pm.