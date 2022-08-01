Work on £20m development of 70 houses in Rotherham to begin in September say housebuilders

The £20m development was passed by RMBC’s planning board on July 21, and work is due to begin by Septmber, with the first showhome earmarked for completion by March.

Avant say the first homes are due to be ready for occupation in spring 2023, and the development is expected to take three years to complete, creating “hundereds” of jobs.

The plans would see 25 per cent of the homes allocated as affordable housing, compromised of one two bed bungalow, nine two bed town houses, seven three bed semis, one four bed semi – 18 in total.

The developer would also be required to pay a £159,453 contribution to the “oversubscribed” Wickersley Sports College under a S106 agreement.

The existing 30mph zone will be extended northwards approximately 100m and a ‘village gateway’ will feature on Brecks Lane comprising enhanced 30mph road signs, 30mph speed roundel road markings and dragons’ teeth road markings.

Alastair Hart, Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, , said: “We’re very pleased that planning permission has been granted to deliver Brecks Lane Park, allowing us to bring 70 high-quality homes to Rotherham.

“Rotherham is a thriving town and as we’ve seen with our previous developments in Waverley, there is a real demand for attainable, design-led homes for modern family living.