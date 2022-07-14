Application for 70 homes off Brecks Lane in Rotherham to be decided next week

Avant Homes submitted the reserved matters application after Rotherham Council’s planning board granted outline permission for the site in July 2020.

Members of RMBC’s planning board will meet on July 21 to decide the plans, which are recommended for approval.

If approved, the scheme would see 25 per cent of the homes allocated as affordable housing, compromised of one two bed bungalow, nine two bed town houses, seven three bed semis, one four bed semi – 18 in total.

Developers have also proposed an extension of the existing 30mph northwards approximately 100m and a ‘village gateway’ feature on Brecks Lane comprising enhanced 30mph road signs, 30mph speed roundel road markings and dragons’ teeth road markings.

An officer report to councillors states that “During the typical weekday peak hour periods (8am to 9am and 5pm to 6pm) two-way traffic flows along the route are approximately 100 vehicles. It can therefore be seen that the route is lightly trafficked.

“A new 2m wide footway will also be provided on the east side of BrecksLane to the south of the proposed site access.

The report adds that 40 letters of representation have been received, with residents objecting on a number of grounds.

In their letters, residents say there is “not enough infrastructure or support” for the scheme, and say there “dissficulties” in obtaining doctors appointments and securing school places.

Residents have also objected to the loss of privacy, a “detrimental impact on wildlife,” and “disruption and noise” during construction.

“The majority of the objections have been received from local residents on Belcourt Road, Brecks Lane, Brecks Crescent and Winlea Avenue,” adds the report.

However, the officer report states that the principle of the development and the access has already been approved under the earlier outline permission, and the transport unit at the council has assessed the application.

“The scheme has been designed to a 20 mph speed limit, this will require a Traffic Regulation Order and the applicant has confirmed that they will fund the works involved.

“It should be noted that the widening works should widen into the site and not reduce the verge on the opposite side of Brecks Lane.

“The council’s ecologist has confirmed that the site is not within a bat zone and does not consider a bat survey to be necessary.

“Overall the ecologist considers that there are no objections to the proposals subject to biodiversity enhancement conditions, such as planting native trees and shrubs and installing bird boxes should be considered.”

The developer would also be required to pay a £159,453 contribution to the “oversubscribed” Wickersley Sports College under a S106 agreement.

The report concludes: “The revised layout and design details submitted are considered to provide an acceptable compromise between achieving a moderately high density of housing, whilst providing sufficient Public Open Space within the site and adequate separation distances to prevent a material impact on residential amenity of both existing and new residents.

“It is considered that 70 dwellings can be achieved on the site in the layout proposed.

“The proposed access was approved as a part of the outline application and the internal access and level of parking is appropriate..